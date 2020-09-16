Szijjártó meets with govʼt, business leaders in Washington D.C.

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto met with top government officials and business leaders in Washington D.C., on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

Szijjártó participated at a ceremony in the U.S. capital on Tuesday for the signing of peace agreements between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and Israel, at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Trump recently brokered deals to normalize relations between the UAE and Bahrain, and Israel.

Szijjártó met with White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, who played a significant role in drafting the peace plan, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, with National Security Advisor Robert OʼBrien, and with Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, posts on his Facebook page show.

After the meeting with Brouillette, Szijjártó noted an agreement recently signed with Shell on the delivery of an annual 250 million cubic meters of gas to Hungary through Croatiaʼs liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

"Weʼre going to cover 10% of our annual gas consumption through the LNG terminal, and we also have for the first time a long-term gas purchase contract that we havenʼt signed with a Russian company," he said on Facebook.

"Six of Hungaryʼs seven neighbors have interconnectors between their gas networks; now is the time to establish the seventh interconnector with Slovenia," he added.

Such an interconnector would give Hungary access to LNG delivered to ports in Italy.

Szijjártó said an agreement was signed with Virgin Galactic that will give Hungarian space research companies the opportunity to form closer cooperation with the spaceflight company in the areas of science and engineering.

Szijjártó said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had accepted his recommendation to appoint Szabolcs Takács, the foreign ministerʼs commissioner for coordinating the political and economic effects of Brexit on Hungary, as the new Hungarian ambassador to the U.S.

Former Hungarian ambassador to the U.S. László Szabó left his post for a position in the private sector in the spring.