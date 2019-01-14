Szijjártó meets with Belarusian counterpart in Minsk

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó met for talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Minsk on Monday, discussing several projects involving Hungarian companies, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

(Illustration: motioncenter/Shutterstock.com)



The sides signed an investment protection agreement which is expected to provide impetus for further partnerships between Hungarian and Belarusian companies, Szijjártó said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

State-owned Magyar Eximbank, which specializes in export and import, has opened a USD 64 million credit line to support such projects and is also offering USD 10 mln in development credit together with the Belarusian Development Bank, he added.

Szijjártó said Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter is taking further steps to increase its market share in Belarus. The construction of a food processing plant that will use Hungarian technology and maize will soon start in the Belarusian city of Mogilev, he added.

He said Swiss rolling stock maker Stadler would produce 19 double-decker passenger carriages at its bases in Minsk and in the Hungarian cities of Szolnok and Dunakeszi for delivery to Hungary from the end of this year.

Szijjártó also met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during his visit to Minsk.