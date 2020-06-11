Szijjártó discusses Israel peace plan, COVID-19 with Kushner

Bence Gaál

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó discussed results related to coronavirus pandemic defense and international politics concerning Israel with the United States President’s Senior Advisor on the Middle East Jared Kushner, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

Jared Kushner (Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com)

In a Facebook post following the phone discussion, Szijjártó wrote that he discussed results achieved in the defense against the coronavirus pandemic with Kushner. Both parties expressed their mutual appreciation of their respective efforts.

To date, more than 2 million people in the United States have been infected with COVID-19, and at least 113,000 have died, according to The New York Times. Hungary currently has 4,039 confirmed coronavirus cases with the number of fatalities reaching 553.

"In addition, we also discussed international political processes relating to Israel, and the state of the Middle East Peace Process," he added.

Szijjártó assured Kushner that Hungary continues to have an interest in the success of the peace plan put forward by the Senior Advisor to President Donald J. Trump, as it offers a realistic chance of bringing about peace, security, and development in the Middle Eastern region.

He stressed that Hungary regards Israel as an ally.

"Accordingly, Hungary has always been against, and will continue to be against, international political approaches that are one-sided and unfair towards Israel," Szijjártó concluded.

According to a report by The Guardian, the Trump administrationʼs plan calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state that would exclude Jewish settlements in occupied territory and remain under near-total Israeli security control. It also outlines potential economic assistance for Palestinians but places stringent conditions on it achieving statehood. The Palestinian Authority decided to reject the plan and cut ties with the United States and Israel earlier this year.