Szijjártó attends business forum in Sao Paulo

BBJ

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó attended a joint Brazilian-Hungarian business forum in Sao Paulo, government website kormany.hu reports.

Péter Szijjártó (Kormany.hu/Gergely Botár)

There is great opportunity to improve economic cooperation and Hungary is interested in reaching a free trade agreement between the European Union and regional trade block Mercosur as soon as possible, the minister said.

Szijjártó explained that several agreements have been reached to facilitate food exports and the introduction of Hungarian water management technologies into Brazil. Hungarian companies wishing to partake in Brazilian wastewater treatment projects have received HUF 165 million in support.

He added that a Hungarian company had got a contract to supply all Brazilian McDonald’s restaurants with cheese products. Following the business forum, Szijjártó also held talks with the president of the Federation of Sao Paulo’s State Industrialists, Paulo Skaf.