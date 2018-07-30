Supporting Serbiaʼs EU integration priority for Hungary - Szijjártó

MTI – Econews

Supporting Serbiaʼs integration with the European Union is a priority foreign policy goal for Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told Hungarian news agency MTI by telephone in Belgrade on Friday.

Szijjártó was in Belgrade to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Minister of Energy and Mining Aleksandar Antić, and Minister of European Integration Jadranka Joksimović.

It is in Hungaryʼs political and economic interest that Serbia become an EU member as soon as possible, the Hungarian foreign minister said. The European Commission targets a 2025 date for Serbiaʼs accession, but that step should come sooner, which is why Hungary will recommend that Austria, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, should accelerate the process by getting the 21 remaining negotiating chapters opened, he added.

Szijjártó noted that some HUF 22 billion in economic development funding from Hungary had gone to support 6,488 small businesses owned by ethnic Hungarians in the Vojvodina region of Serbia, as well as 23 major investments.