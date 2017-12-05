Slovak ambassador pans ʼhysteriaʼ and ʼpopulismʼ

BBJ

The EU is not an authoritarian regime; it is not an illiberal autocracy which you can’t reform. This is a system which evolves, and it is evolving into a success story, the ambassador of Slovakia to Hungary, Rastislav Káčer said in an interview on current challenges facing the EU and the V4 group.

Ambassador Rastislav Káčer (photo credits: GLOBSEC)



Rastislav Káčer has been ambassador to Hungary for four years. Prior to that, he held several high-ranking diplomatic and domestic positions; he was Slovakiaʼs ambassador to the United States and Secretary of State at the Slovak Ministry of Defence responsible for the negotiation and accession process of Slovakia to NATO.

The ambassador recently gave an interview to analysis and opinion journal Visegrad Insight, in which he expressed in detail his views on several current issues facing European countries. While he did not refer specifically to the Hungarian policy or government, the difference of views on certain issues and how they should be handled is clear.

On the issue of illegal migration, Rastislav Káčer admits that it is a real problem. "We think that the problem of homegrown terrorists in Europe is a real problem that we all need to deal with. On the other hand, we don’t think that one should build hysteria around these issues," the ambassador said.

He also warned on thinking in terms of simple solutions, pointing out that "there is a whole set of very practical measures, but the last thing we need is populism and cheap fixes associated with such ideology because those fixes don’t really exist. And populism will only unleash the devil – the devil of nationalism and xenophobia. And once it’s unleashed it’s very hard to get him back on a chain."

Káčer also referred to views interpreting the V4 as Central and Eastern Europe uniting against the West. "This would be a complete tragedy and misconception, a completely distorted, false perception. We don’t look at it like that, at all. We will never accept a situation where we are positioned against the EU. We are part of the EU and Visegrad. The membership of Visegrad, for us, was only a vehicle for better integration in the EU, nothing else," he noted. He added: "There will be no policies which Slovakia will support which would help to create any new dividing lines within the EU. We don’t want this, and we will not support it."

Another challenge that Europe has to face is the actions taken by Russia to create an imbalance between NATO and EU allies. "The aim of this disinformation campaign is to loosen up European integration and to create a lack of trust into the system of which it is all based. These, or similar, tactics have been used before, not only for political purposes but also for commercial campaigns. I think the technique is called ‘merchandise of doubt’," aiming to weaken people’s dedication to the values which are beyond NATO and the EU, the ambassador said.

No less a danger is the massive wave of fake news, which Káčer sees as a form of "warfare". This should be dealt with: "Label it as hostile activity and contract against it. We should not let democracy be killed by its own weapons because it can lead to illiberal and intolerant systems," he added.

Ambassador Káčer concluded by issuing a call "to bring personal responsibility back into politics, and we should not tolerate things which go against the substance of democracy in our European world. We have to stop it."