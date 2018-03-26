Regional cooperation on self-driving vehicle development

MTI – Econews

Hungary, Austria and Slovenia signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the development of self-driving vehicles in Budapest on Friday.

The cooperation gives the three countries, all of which have big automotive industries, a competitive advantage, said Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga at the signing, cited by national news agency MTI.

The partners aim to develop intelligent mobility devices and self-driving vehicles as well as the necessary communications networks and infrastructure in joint projects, he added. The construction of the self-driving vehicle test track in Zalaegerszeg (in southwest Hungary at the very end tip of Lake Balaton) played a key role in the signing of the MoU, Varga said.

Austrian Minister for Transport, Innovation and Technology Norbert Hofer said the MoU is a big step "toward a positive future" for the European Union. Slovenian Minister of Infrastructure Peter Gaspersic said preparations are being made at the government level for changes that will come with the spread of electric and self-driving vehicles.