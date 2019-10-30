Putin visits Budapest today, expect traffic restrictions

BBJ

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin will make a working visit to Budapest at the invitation of Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán today.

File picture of Vladimir Putin (left) and Viktor Orbán from a previous visit by the Russian President to Hungary. Photo by kormany.hu/Gergely Botár.

According to a press release from the Kremlin, the two leaders will discuss a range of issues related to Russia-Hungary interaction with a focus on trade, economy, and culture, as well as exchange opinions on some current international and regional matters.

As the Budapest Business Journal reported yesterday, a settlement deal between Russian oil giant Lukoil and Hungarian energy company MOL regarding a tainted oil shipment incident earlier this year will also be signed during Putin’s visit.

According to a police announcement, significant periodic traffic limitations will be imposed on several major roads in the capital in the afternoon, with the area including the M0 orbital motorway and Andrássy út. A map of the limitations can be found here.