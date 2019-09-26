Putin to visit Budapest on October 30

BBJ

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and his Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed a visit to Budapest by Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 30 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, news portal 444.hu reported.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin at an earlier meeting.

Szijjártó said the two sides had agreed that the timeline for preparations for the upgrade of the Paks (127 km south of Budapest) nuclear power plant could be moved forward.

He said they had also finalized agreements on social security and on cooperation in the area of oncology. Both sides also acknowledged that Russia had fully completed its earlier commitment to ensure Hungary’s gas supply for next year.

The parties claimed that the most persecuted religion is Christianity, agreeing to help its communities in the Middle East, Szijjártó added, 444.hu said.