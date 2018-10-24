President Áder visits Florida

remember me
President of Hungary János Áder embarked on his U.S. visit today, taking in Miami and Sarasota in Florida in the upcoming days, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.
Áderʼs travel begins today, with the President meeting Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez. He will also visit the Hungarian Center in the city, laying a wreath at the 1956 memorial.
In Sarasota, the President will participate and make a speech at the 50th Annual Scientific Meeting of Hungarian Medical Association of America on October 29.
