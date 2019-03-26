President Áder travels to U.S.

BBJ

President of Hungary János Áder will travel to the United States today on official state business. On Thursday, he will address a debate on climate change and sustainable development at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Áder speaks during an earlier U.N. address

Áder will start his U.S. trip in Boston, holding talks with climate change researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on Wednesday, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

On Thursday, after addressing the U.N. General Assembly, Áder will hold bilateral talks with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as with Alexander van der Bellen and Borut Pahor, the respective heads of state of Austria and Slovenia.