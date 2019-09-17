Polls shows Karácsony trailing Tarlós by 3% in mayoral race

Bence Gaál

According to the latest poll by opinion researcher Publicus, incumbent Mayor of Budapest István Tarlós is 3 percentage points ahead of joint opposition candidate Gergely Karácsony, with a high amount of undecided voters still unsure whom to support less than a month before local elections in Hungary.

Gergely Karácsony (photo: Tibor Végh/Wikimedia Commons)

The poll was commissioned by left-leaning independent daily newspaper Népszava, and conducted between September 9 and 14.

About 37% of surveyed Budapest residents said they will vote for Tarlós, who is backed by the governing Fidesz-KDNP coalition, with 34% throwing their support behind Karácsony, the joint candidate of opposition parties the Socialists (MSzP), Dialogue for Hungary (Párbeszéd), the Democratic Coalition (DK), Momentum, and LMP.

Róbert Puzsér, formerly supported by LMP and the right-wing Jobbik, but now running independently, can count on about 4% of votes, according to the poll, with the support of celebrity candidate Krisztián Berki currently below 1%. The ratio of undecided voters stands at around 25%.

The poll also reveals that the bulk of Tarlósʼs support comes from those aged between 45 and 59 and people with vocational school education, while the highly educated, young people and the elderly tend to support other candidates.

According to Publicus, Karácsony enjoys the support of 91% of MSzP voters, 95% of DK voters, and 69% of Momentum voters, but just 9% of Fidesz voters.