PM speaks up role of farm, cohesion policies in EU budget

BBJ

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said farm and cohesion policies need to be maintained in the 2021-2027 European Union budget and urged an end to the rebate system in a weekly interview on public radio.

Image: artjazz/Shutterstock.com

Speaking on Kossuth Rádió, Orbán said the farm and cohesion policies are two of the successes of the EU budget and shouldn’t be changed.

He acknowledged initiatives to add fiscal policies covering areas such as defense, climate change, and R&D to the multiannual budget, but said these should not be introduced to the detriment of the farm and cohesion policies.

Orbán said the impact of the absence of the United Kingdom’s contribution to the EU budget should be managed in a proportional manner.

He also said the rebate system, which he noted had been an initiative of the British, should be eliminated as it allows rich member states to make smaller contributions, relative to their GDP, to the EU budget than member states that aren’t as rich.