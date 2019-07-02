Parliament approves new U.S.-Hungary defense agreement

Bence Gaál

Parliament has given final approval to the new Defense Cooperation Agreement between Hungary and the United States. The House also approved legislation allowing the stationing of U.S. troops in Hungary, a condition for the cooperation.

David B. Cornstein (photo: Árpád Pintér/BBJ)

“Parliament’s approval of the new Defense Cooperation Agreement between the United States and Hungary is a win for both of our countries,” remarked U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David B. Cornstein. “This agreement will deepen our already robust security cooperation and help us prepare for the 21st century challenges we face together as allies.”

“I am confident our alliance will become even stronger in the coming months and years as Hungary moves closer to its NATO defense spending commitments and advances the modernization of its military through purchases of NATO-compatible equipment, including state-of-the-art technology from the United States,” the ambassador added.

As the Budapest Business Journal reported earlier, the agreement was signed by Hungaryʼs Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan in Washington D.C. in the spring.

Also on Tuesday, Parliament approved legislation allowing the stationing of U.S. troops in Hungary, fulfilling a condition necessary for the new Defense Cooperation Agreement to come into force, state news agency MTI reported. The legislation was approved with a vote of 162 for, and three against, with 19 abstentions.