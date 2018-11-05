Orbán visits China Intʼl Import Expo in Shanghai

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reiterated Hungaryʼs commitment to supporting Chinaʼs cooperation with countries in the CEE region at the opening of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Monday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

(Balázs Szecsődi/kormany.hu)

Hungary is committed to strengthening the 16+1 platform, established by China to foster economic ties with 16 countries in the CEE region, the PM said.

Orbán also said Hungary is interested in the success of Chinaʼs "One Belt One Road" initiative, adding that Hungary backs the most free and most fair world trade possible.

He acknowledged the contribution of Chinese companies doing business in Hungary, such as Bank of China, Huawei and Wanhua. He added that Hungarian companies in the engineering, pharmaceutical and food industries are increasing their presence on Chinese markets.

After the opening remarks, Orbán, together with the heads of other national delegations, visited the expoʼs highlights with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The PM is traveling with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics and Agriculture Minister István Nagy.

Agreements on Hungarian-Chinese partnerships in the dairy, innovative energy and water management sectors are expected to be signed on Tuesday, Orbán said.

Hungary is one of twelve guests of honor at the expo where more than 130 countries and regions are being represented. Some 2,800 companies will be exhibiting at the expo which is expected to draw 300,000 visitors until Saturday.