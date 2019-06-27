Orbán to nominate Judit Varga as Minister of Justice

BBJ

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will nominate Judit Varga, Minister of State for European Union Relations at the Prime Minister’s Office, as the new Minister of Justice after the incumbent, László Trócsányi, takes up his position as an MEP, according to official government website kormany.hu.

Judit Varga (photo: Facebook)

Trócsányi is also the candidate of the Hungarian government for the office of Hungary’s commissioner within the new European Commission to be established in the second half of the year. He was the first name on the governing Fidesz-KDNP coalitionʼs list of European parliamentary candidates this spring.

Orbán will submit a recommendation to President of the Republic János Áder for the appoinment of Varga, based on a consultation the PM held with her on Wednesday afternoon. Orbán will also initiate a hearing for Varga before the relevant committee of Parliament with Speaker of the House László Kövér.

In future, EU affairs will fall within the remit of the Ministry of Justice, to be headed by Varga within the government, kormany.hu noted.