Orbán ‘shocked’ by Manchester terror attack

BBJ

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he was “deeply shocked” by the terror attack at a concert in Manchester last night and sent his condolences to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May in a letter this morning, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief, told government website kormany.hu.

“I was deeply shocked to hear of the appalling bomb attack yesterday evening in Manchester, which claimed many young lives. Europe is suffering repeated attacks, which represent a major shock to us all, and accordingly we must do everything possible to restore the security of the continent,” Orbán wrote in the letter.

The Hungarian leader assured May the Hungarian government will keep up its fight against terrorism.

“I assure you that Hungary will continue to use all means at its disposal to support our joint fight against the terror that is affecting us all. Please allow me to express my condolences to the families of the victims, and to wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Orbán’s letter ends, according to kormany.hu.

On Monday night 22 people were killed and almost 50 injured who were attending an Ariana Grande pop concert, in what officials say was a terror attack by a suicide bomber, according to reports.