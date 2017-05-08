Orbán sends letter of congratulation to Macron

BBJ

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent a letter of congratulation to Emmanuel Macron on his election as the new President of France, Bertalan Havasi, head of the Press Office of the Prime Minister, told official government website kormany.hu.

“I look forward to our cooperation and trust that in future we will have the opportunity to further develop our bilateral relations, and also to discuss our ideas with relation to the future of Europe,” Orbán wrote to French President-elect Emmanuel Macron.

According to international news agency Reuters, with virtually all votes counted, Macron topped 66% against just under 34% for his far-right rival Marine Le Pen of the National Front - a gap wider than the 20 or so percentage points pre-election surveys suggested.

Macron will become the eighth - and youngest - president of Franceʼs Fifth Republic when he moves into the Élysée Palace after his inauguration next weekend.

Macron will be sworn in as president on Sunday, May 14.

