Orbán: outside technologies are needed

MTI – Econews

The Central European region holds enormous potential, and it needs outside technologies and financial resources for development as European ones are not sufficient anymore, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at a press conference following a summit with the Chinese Premier and the heads of government of 16 countries in the region.

The strengthening of the Chinese economy holds serious opportunities for countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Orbán said. The Prime Minister welcomed that China wants to take part in the regionʼs development. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China wishes to see a prospering Europe, it supports the European integration process and the development of countries that aspire to join the EU, national news agency MTI reports.

China aims to import even more products and services from countries in Central and Eastern Europe while helping them develop their infrastructure. China would especially like to raise its agricultural import from the region, he added. Premier Li said China would offer 5,000 state scholarships in the next five years to countries in the region and look for ways to cooperate on raising industrial capacity, including by creating industrial parks.

