Orbán, Morawiecki to meet in Budapest on Thursday

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will meet with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki in Budapest on Thursday, the PMʼs press chief confirmed on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Mateusz Morawiecki (left) and Viktor Orbán. (Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com)

The Permanent Representation of Poland to the European Union said on Twitter earlier Wednesday that the two prime ministers are scheduled to meet in the Hungarian capital on Thursday.

It said the meetingʼs agenda is expected to include the 2021-2027 EU budget, as Poland and Hungary "intend to coordinate negotiating positions".

Hungary and Poland earlier vetoed the EUʼs next seven-year budget and recovery fund because of a mechanism that links payouts to member statesʼ observance of the principles of the rule of law.