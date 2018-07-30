Orbán: major changes coming from September

Following a third consecutive general election victory, the time has come for a "new intellectual and cultural approach" in building Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in Tusnádfürdő/Băile Tușnad in Romania on Saturday, at the annual Bálványos Summer Open University and Student Camp (Tusványos).

The Hungarian prime minister usually delivers two major speeches every year, the "state of the nation" address in Budapest in February and his speech at Tusványos, Romania in August, delivered this year on Saturday.

In his speech, Orbán said that after the result of this year’s election, the task facing the government is to build a new era: to embed the political system in a cultural era. "After the third two-thirds victory we need a new intellectual and cultural approach,” he said, “and there is no denying that from September major changes lie ahead of us."

Orbán reasserted a statement previously made by finance minister Mihály Varga, that by 2030 Hungary should to be among the European Union’s top five countries in terms of quality of life. The prime minister says he also aims to halt the country’s demographic decline; dual carriageways and motorways will be extended as far as the borders; Hungary will be independent in terms of its energy supply; and a new Hungarian defense force will be built.

Hungary invites its neighbours to create high-speed rail and road links connecting their countries, to link their energy networks, and to coordinate their defence policies and military developments, Orbán said, though he cautioned that a joint building program requires mutual respect.

Alternative to liberal democracy

Taking a broader view on European issues, Orbán observed that the European elite is nervous because the positive election result in Hungary could lead to the derailment of the large-scale transformation of Europe: the Soros Plan.

"The leaders of the EU are incompetent. They failed to protect Europe from migration. The European elite has failed, and the European Commission is the symbol of this," Orbán said, reiterating his recent remark that “the European Commission’s days are numbered.”

In his view, although the European Commission should in theory be impartial and unbiased, Brussels clearly favors liberalism and is biased against Central Europe in the EU’s quest for a European socialism.

"Liberal democracy has become liberal non-democracy," he said, and argued that in the West it has become customary to limit freedom of speech and exercise censorship in the name of political correctness. "We have to show them that there is an alternative to liberal democracy. It’s called Christian democracy," the prime minister said.

We are the future



According to the prime minister, in next year’s European Parliament elections we can wave goodbye not only to liberal democracy, but also to the elite of ’68. He noted that instead of the generation of 1968, the time has come for the anti-communist, Christian and nationally committed generation which emerged in the 1990s.

Concluding his speech, Orbán said that “Thirty years ago we thought that Europe was our future. Today we believe that we are Europe’s future”.