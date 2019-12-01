Opposition candidate in Győr mayoral election steps down

BBJ

Tímea Glázer, who ran as the opposition candidate against Zsolt Borkai and lost narrowly despite her opponentʼs sex and corruption scandal which attracted international attention, announced stepping down as candidate in the municipal by-election in Győr, news site 24.hu reports.

Following his involvement in the scandal, former government-backed Győr Mayor Borkai resigned when he came under increased pressure after winning the municipal election this fall.

The opposition will have to find a new candidate and are currently in negotiations with civic groups.

Ruling party Fidesz (which Borkai had represented until he resigned from the party as well as the role) has already named cardiologist, András Csaba Dézsi as its candidate for the new round of local election in Győr, which is expected to take place on January 26, 24.hu says.