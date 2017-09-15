Open Society Initiatives rebuffs allegations of a ʼSoros planʼ

BBJ

The government is set to launch a new national consultation in Hungary, this time on the "Soros plan". The consultation was requested by Fidesz MPs at their meeting at Lake Velence yesterday.

The "Soros plan", as seen by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, was first detailed in his speech in July this year at the annual Bálványos Summer Open University and Student Camp in Romania. The idea of a four-point plan allegedly masterminded by Hungarian-born investor and philanthropist George Soros has now become the focal point of a national consultation similar to previous ones conducted by the Hungarian government.

The request of Fidesz MPs for the national consultation was announced by parliamentary group leader Lajos Kósa at the meeting of Fidesz MPs at Lake Velence. The "Soros plan", as outlined this time by Kósa, involves Europe accepting one million immigrants a year, their mandatory resettlement without restriction, the demolition of the fence along part of Hungaryʼs southern border and financial support equivalent to HUF 9 million.

In a statement released later yesterday, Goran Buldioski, director of the Soros-founded and sponsored Open Society Initiative (OSI) for Europe noted: “The challenges on migration faced at the moment have nothing to do with George Soros and the Open Society Foundations. Those are issues that international organizations and supranational entities, like the United Nations and the European Union, are dealing with. Hungary is part of these institutions. There is no such thing as a global conspiracy against Hungary. The campaign against George Soros and the Open Society Foundations is an attempt to distract from pressing domestic challenges like failed delivery of basic healthcare services, difficulties in education, under-development in rural areas."

The director pointed out that OSI remains committed to continuing its work in Hungary and to supporting its partners working on issues that include promoting independent journalism, fighting corruption, supporting civic participation, and combatting discrimination.