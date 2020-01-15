Népszava claims Budapest to get no EU funding, ITM refutes

Nicholas Pongratz

According to a document obtained by Népszava, Budapest would not receive any development funding in the next eight years, a claim that Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics had refuted.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Népszava published what it says is a presentation on the support of the operational programs under Hungary’s EU 2021-27 budget cycle, made by the Ministry for Innovation and Technology. The document shows that Budapest will not receive any EU development money for the next eight years.

According to the paper, tourist spots away from the capital will be highlighted as the future beneficiaries of development, in areas such as Lake Balaton, the Danube Bend, the region around Lake Fertő, the Upper Tisza and Tokaj, and Hortobágy and Debrecen. At Lake Balaton and around Tokaj, developments are expected to be undertaken by companies belonging to Lőrinc Mészáros.

Benedek Jávor, head of the capital’s office in Brussels, said it was a "political revenge" that Fidesz had lost control of Budapest in last year’s local elections. Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics, appearing on ATV’s morning broadcast, denied any of this would be the case.

The Ministry fo Innovation and Technology also responded directly to Népszava in a statement. It insists that the government is not taking any resources from Budapest and has not made any decision on the use of resources for the next EU financial cycle, mainly because there is no agreement on the common budget for 2021-2027, the positions of the European Commission and the member states.