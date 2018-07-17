MPs vote to hike own wages

BBJ

The Hungarian National Assembly has accepted a proposal which significantly raises the wages of sitting MPs, to almost three times the amount of the national average. Ministersʼ salaries are also set to more than double.

Members of Parliament have approved a bill which will raise their monthly remuneration from HUF 748,000 to HUF 948,000, news portal index.hu reported.

Parliamentary group leaders will receive double this amount. If an MP is also a member of a committee, he or she will earn about HUF 1.2 million. In proportion to their monthly remuneration, housing support for legislators will also increase.

Ministers’ salaries will also be raised substantially, from last year’s HUF 1.3 mln to HUF 3-5 mln per month.

According to the proposal, index.hu notes, a minister could earn as much as the best-paid person in a state-owned company operating in the sector for which the given minister is responsible. CEOs of state-owned companies, such as national railway company MÁV, the Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM), or the Hungarian Development Bank (MFB), usually earn HUF 3-5 mln per month, it adds.

According to the Central Statistical Office (KSH), an average Hungarian earned HUF 322,400 before taxes in April 2018.

Apart from MPs of the governing Fidesz-KDNP coalition, a portion of the opposition also voted in favor of the proposal. Both Socialist (MSzP) and Jobbik representatives supported the raise, while the Democratic Coalition (DK) voted against the proposal. Green party LMP abstained from the voting in protest.