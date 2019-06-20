Momentum MEP to become VP of liberal EP group

BBJ

The new liberal grouping in the European Parliament, dubbed "Renew Europe," the successor to the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) group, has named Momentum MEP Katalin Cseh as its vice president, according to news site 444.hu.

Katalin Cseh

Former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș is set to become the groupʼs president, succeeding Belgian ex-PM Guy Verhofstadt as leader of the European liberals.

"Katalin Cseh will sit as the only Hungarian within the leadership of a European parliamentary group, constantly demonstrating that Hungary is not identical with Viktor Orbán and Fidesz; that there is another, freedom-loving, open, young Hungary," the Momentum party said regarding the appointment.

"Renew Europe" was created through the cooperation of ALDE MEPs and those of French President Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche! party.