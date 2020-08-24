MKKSZ announces local government strike

Nicholas Pongratz

The Trade Union of Hungarian Civil Servants and Public Service Workers (MKKSZ) has announced a local government strike for September 2, 3 and 4, writes penzcentrum.hu (Money Center).

The union says that government decisions in recent months have put local government finances in an impossible position, jeopardizing the work, secure livelihoods and future of thousands of local government employees.

According to the MKKSZ statement, due to government deductions that severely affected local government budgets, redundancies are possible and services to residents will also be jeopardized.

The organizers will reveal more about their demands and strike details on Wednesday (August 26).