Mesterházy becomes NATO PA President

BBJ

British lawmaker Madeleine Moon announced stepping down as President of NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) and will be succeeded by Hungarian politician Attila Mesterházy, member of the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP), according to an announcement posted on the website of NATO PA.

Attila Mesterházy (Image: muzsy / Shutterstock.com)

Moon would not be able to complete her second term at the helm of NATO PA, due to the results of the December 12 general election in the United Kingdom.

"It has been an enormous honor to serve as the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly," Moon said in her farewell message. "The assembly is a remarkable community of parliamentarians who play a key role in promoting NATO’s values and helping to build security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region and beyond. The importance of parliamentary diplomacy and engagement cannot be underestimated in building alliance cohesion and understanding."

"I feel privileged to have worked alongside so many dedicated and thoughtful colleagues from so many different nations. I will miss them all greatly and would like to thank them all for their friendship, confidence, and unfailing support," she added.

The NATO PA Presidency has been assumed by Vice President Mesterházy. He currently serves as vice-chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Hungarian parliament.

Mesterházy acted as the Chairman of MSZP between 2010-2014. The was also the partyʼs candidate for Prime Minister in 2010 and 2014.