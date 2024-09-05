In the letter to Zoltán Maruzsa, seen by MTI on Wednesday, Magyar asked whether the entreaties by teachers and children in connection with hot classrooms had reached the state secretary.

In several schools, temperatures in the classroom had reached 39 °C, the letter said. He also cited the example of a school that had been without running water for months.

Magyar raised concerns about the impact on the health of students and teachers of sustained temperatures of 35-39 °C.

In a social media post, he also spoke out following the implementation of the government’s controversial mobile phone ban, writing that the “Tisza Party proposes that, from the autumn session, MPs should not be allowed to bring mobile phones or smartwatches into the plenary session of the National Assembly. Furthermore, MPs should only be allowed to use laptops from which social media platforms and external websites are not accessible, and from which only legislative pages of the National Assembly can be accessed.”

“The justification for the proposal is simple: in plenary sessions, Members of Parliament debate and decide on issues that are fundamental to the fate of the country,” he wrote.

Earlier this summer, the opposition politician also toured hospitals around the country during the heatwave with a thermometer, sharply criticizing the state of air conditioning in state healthcare institutions.