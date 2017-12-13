Macron accepts Aderʼs invitation to visit Hungary

MTI – Econews

French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted Hungarian President János Áderʼs invitation to visit Hungary following a meeting yesterday in Paris before the One Planet Summit climate conference, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

French President Emmanuel Macron (photo: Wikimedia Commons).

President Macron said he would visit Budapest in the first half of 2018, reported MTI.

Áder told MTI the two presidents had discussed implementation of the Paris Treaty climate agreement, drafted in 2015, agreeing that the accord should be extended to subnational actors such as regions and towns, and that EU carbon prices should be raised from the current EUR 8 per tonne to around EUR 25-30 per tonne.

Both Áder and Macron said nuclear power capacities are needed until a solution is found to the problem of storing energy.