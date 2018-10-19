Lázár suggests gradual ban of all tobacco products

MTI – Econews

János Lázár, the prime ministerʼs commissioner for protecting non-smokers, said yesterday he will propose a complete ban on purchasing tobacco products for anyone born in Hungary after January 1, 2020, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Lázár, who headed the Prime Ministerʼs Office during the previous term of the governing Fidesz-KDNP alliance, spoke at a Tobacco Hungary conference in Siófok. He said Hungaryʼs basic law could be modified if necessary. The absolute ban would aim at Hungary becoming "the first smoke-free country in the world", he added.

The commissioner will propose banning smoking in vehicles and giving condominium communities greater freedom in restricting smoking.

Hungaryʼs Government Information Center (KTK) told MTI that the cabinet has not discussed the ban as Lázár had not officially submitted any such proposal.