Karácsony fires Public Area Maintenance Company head

Bence Gaál

Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony announced the firing of László Albert Nagy, head of FKF (Metropolitan Public Area Maintenance Company), in the wake of the companyʼs weak performance dealing with the first snow of the year and FKFʼs dealings with Orbán-ally Lőrinc Mészáros under Nagyʼs tenure, news site Index.hu reports.

Gergely Karácsony on the campaign trail (Photo: Facebook)

Earlier this week, Karácsony called FKFʼs performance unacceptable.

"Iʼm not satisfied with FKFʼs performance on Monday, I understand the outrage by the people, the snow caused a number of inconveniences," Karácsony said. "The core of the problem is the labor shortage, we do not have enough people, and the situation is worsened by obsolete machinery. However, there is no place for excuses, I know that the company performed unacceptably in dealing with the problem, and there will be consequences."

Under his Facebook post announcing his decision regarding firing Nagy, Karácsony linked a news article about FKF signing a two-year contract worth HUF 1.5 billion with a company belonging to the Mészáros Group, controlled by investor Lőrinc Mészáros, a key Orbán ally, whose wealth mushroomed since Fidesz came into power in 2010.

The deal was signed in spite of a moratorium issued by Karácsony before the formation of the Municipal Council. According to the contract, the company, Hungaropec Ipari Hulladékkezelő Zrt., is supposed to transport ash and gas cleaning system residues of four furnaces belonging to FKFʼs waste treatment plant.