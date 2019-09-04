Hungary tops EU fraud statistics

BBJ

The latest study on cohesion fund expenditure for the 2014-2018 period compiled by OLAF, the official European Union body responsible for investigating fraud, corruption and misconduct, found that Hungary has set a negative record, index.hu says.

According to the study, a combined total of 277 cases were closed by a recommendation, of which 66 affected Romania and 52 were related to Hungary.

The fiscal recommendation (which usually means a repayment obligation) reached 3.84% of the total grants for Hungary, making it the highest rate within the European Union.

OLAF Director-General, Ville Itälä will come to Budapest next year, and is set to meet Hungary’s Chief Prosecutor, Péter Polt, Itälä told Euronews.