Hungary to trial digital education with 20,000 tablets

BBJ

The Hungarian government has announced a public procurement tender for purchasing 20,000 tablet computers that will be used for an experimental digital education program, according to Hungarian online news portal index.hu.

Once purchased, the 20,000 tablets will be used in primary school education, handed over to fifth grade pupils to see how traditional books and teaching props can be swapped for digital devices and other content, according to Judit Bertalan Czunyi, government commissioner responsible for digital content development.

In the first round of the HUF 45 billion development the devices will be purchased, while in follow-up rounds the remainder of resources will be spent on educating teachers on how to use the devices. As a next step, some 40,000 teachers will receive further training.