Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Hungary to remain closed for non-EU nationals

 BBJ
 Thursday, July 2, 2020, 13:20

Hungary will not open its borders for nationals from countries outside the European Union, with the exception of Serbians, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in relation to a proposal by the EU asking member states to open their borders to 14 non-European countries, according to a report by kormany.hu.

In a video message posted on his Facebook page after an Operational Group meeting, the PM said that Hungary has also decided to reinstate the use of mandatory corridors for transit travelers.

This means that, similarly to the period at the height of the coronavirus epidemic, travelers transiting the country are not allowed to leave the designated route, while border controls will remain stringent.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles