Hungary to remain closed for non-EU nationals

BBJ

Hungary will not open its borders for nationals from countries outside the European Union, with the exception of Serbians, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in relation to a proposal by the EU asking member states to open their borders to 14 non-European countries, according to a report by kormany.hu.

In a video message posted on his Facebook page after an Operational Group meeting, the PM said that Hungary has also decided to reinstate the use of mandatory corridors for transit travelers.

This means that, similarly to the period at the height of the coronavirus epidemic, travelers transiting the country are not allowed to leave the designated route, while border controls will remain stringent.