Hungary to launch USD 160 mln tied-aid program in Laos

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced the launch of a USD 160 million tied-aid program to Laos after his talks with Laotian Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Budapest on Monday, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Shutterstock.com

The program will provide opportunities to several Hungarian companies to participate in developments in Laos.

The projects include the reconstruction of the sewage network of the capital Vientiane, food safety developments and the establishment of an electronic personal identity card system.

As part of a similar program earlier, Hungarian companies completed farming and food safety investments worth USD 38.6 mln in Laos, Szijjártó noted.

The partners signed a bilateral food safety agreement before the press conference.