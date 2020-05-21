Hungary to close transit zones

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian government will close transit zones on the borders of Hungary. In the future asylum applications can only be submitted to foreign missions outside the borders of Hungary, head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office Gergely Gulyás said during an online press briefing, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Sanja Vrzic / Shutterstock.com

Gulyás said the decision is being carried out, adding that four people who have been detained by the immigration police will remain under their supervision, and 280 people will be taken to an asylum reception center.

The necessary steps are being taken in coordination by the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Justice Ministry.

As the Budapest Business Journal reported earlier, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that the placement of a number of foreign nationals in Hungaryʼs transit zone on its border with Serbia constitutes "detention".

Gulyás argued that the transit zone was a solution that protected Hungaryʼs borders, and CJEU ruling in this case was unfortunate.



Since Hungary is obliged to comply with the verdict, it can do nothing but eliminate the transit zones, he added.



