Hungary secures drinking water for 100,000 people in Uganda

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian government has provided for the safe drinking water supply of 100,000 in Uganda, government site kormany.hu reports, citing a Facebook post by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

Szijjártó added that within the framework of the first phase of an agreement concluded between the two countries in 2019, Hungary has also established a cyber defense analysis center in Uganda.

He added that according to the agreement concluded with Ugandan Foreign Minister Sam Kahamba Kutesa, Hungary will be giving Uganda EUR 14.2 million in development funding as part of a three-year program.

"The next two projects involve the development of an identification system suitable for keeping records of the migrants and refugees who arrive in the country, and supplying a coronary medicine center with medical equipment," Szijjártó added.