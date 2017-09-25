Hungary reverses stand on Romaniaʼs OECD accession

MTI – Econews

Hungary reversed its stand on Romaniaʼs accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) at the weekend, after assurance from the head of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) that the status of an ethnic Hungarian school in Târgu Mureș would be resolved.

Prospective members may only join the OECD if they have the unanimous support of all members.

Two weeks ago, Hungary declined to support Romaniaʼs application for membership at a meeting of the OECDʼs decision-making body because of the suspension of the operation of the Hungarian-language Catholic secondary school in Târgu Mureș (Marosvásárhely), a city with a large ethnic Hungarian population.

PSD leader Liviu Dragnea promised the situation would be resolved in a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó confirmed on Saturday. Hungary now supports Romaniaʼs accession to the OECD, he added.

On Monday, Szijjártó said his Romanian counterpart, Teodor Meleșcanu, had called to thank the Hungarian government for supporting its application for membership in the OECD.