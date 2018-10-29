Hungary pledges HUF 10.9 bln of economic support for Vojvodina

MTI – Econews

Contracts were signed last Friday for some HUF 10.9 billion in support from the state of Hungary for more than 3,200 applicants in Vojvodina, a region in the north of Serbia with a large ethnic Hungarian population, state news agency MTI reported.

(Photo by Mr Fox/Shutterstock.com)

The contracts were signed in the town of Senta, Serbia, at a ceremony attended by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

The contracts, which will support combined investments of HUF 17 bln, were signed within the framework of a three-year HUF 74.5 bln program launched in 2016 that aims to reverse the migration trend among young people in the region.

The minister said the number of successful applicants is expected to exceed 10,000 by the end of this year, adding that the program will continue, with HUF 50 bln earmarked in next year’s central budget for the economic development program in neighboring countries with large ethnic Hungarian populations