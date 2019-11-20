Hungary opens permanent consulate in Malta

Bence Gaál

Hungary opened a permanent consulate in Valetta, Malta today, within the framework of a ceremony attended by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and Malta’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela, local website Business Malta reports.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Szijjártó praised the Hungarian-Maltese relations for having no issues and no debates while adding that bilateral relations rest on reciprocal and mutual respect. Still, he called for more emphasis on bilateral relations, promising to work on a strong alliance between the two nations.

According to the minister, approximately 3,000 Hungarians live in Malta, with 27,000 Hungarian tourists visiting the island nation last year. The Maltese foreign minister also recognised the “eager” tourism activities between the two countries in both directions.

Abela said that sometimes countries might take bilateral relations granted, however, this is not the case with Hungary. The Maltese foreign minister said that Malta and Hungary have frequent exchanges of views, and take care of their excellent relations.

Abela added that the recently-opened office should "seal the friendship" between the nations, and serve as a reminder to further improve bilateral relations.

The ministers mentioned that they had inked an agreement prior to the opening ceremony regarding scientific research and education cooperation. The deal also includes developing stronger diplomatic ties between Malta and Hungary, they said.