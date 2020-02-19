Hungary opens embassy in Bishkek

MTI – Econews

Hungary has opened its embassy in Bishkek with 11 staff to help strengthen ties, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Wednesday at a Hungarian-Kyrgyz business forum in Kyrgyzstan, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Bishkek (Photo: Fabio Nodari / Shutterstock.com)

The minister noted that on Tuesday the European Commission cleared the way for Hungary to sign an investment protection agreement with Kyrgyzstan in April, "strengthening the legal foundations of their relationship".

Magyar Eximbank and its international partners will form a USD 50 million investment fund targeting the country, he added.

During the day Szijjártó met with Sooronbay Jeenbekov the president of Kyrgyzstan and announced that the president would be visiting Hungary in April. As a part of the visit the two countries would upgrade their relationship status to a strategic partnership, he added.