Hungary opens diplomatic mission in Vancouver

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungary opened a diplomatic mission in Vancouver, Canada, official state news portal kormany.hu reported.
The mission will help Hungarian companies take advantage of economic opportunities in the region as well as support locals with Hungarian roots, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at the opening. Bilateral trade between Hungary and Canada comes to some CAD 400 million a year. Canada imports more duck from Hungary than from any other country in the world.
The diplomatic mission in Vancouver is Hungary’s third in Canada. It has an embassy in Toronto and a consulate in Ottawa.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben