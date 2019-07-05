Hungary opens diplomatic mission in Vancouver

BBJ

Hungary opened a diplomatic mission in Vancouver, Canada, official state news portal kormany.hu reported.

The mission will help Hungarian companies take advantage of economic opportunities in the region as well as support locals with Hungarian roots, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at the opening. Bilateral trade between Hungary and Canada comes to some CAD 400 million a year. Canada imports more duck from Hungary than from any other country in the world.

The diplomatic mission in Vancouver is Hungary’s third in Canada. It has an embassy in Toronto and a consulate in Ottawa.