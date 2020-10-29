Hungary extends EUR 62 mln in tied aid to Kosovo

MTI – Econews

Hungary is extending EUR 62 million in tied aid to Kosovo to build two water purification plants and for road construction, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Thursday, after a meeting with his counterpart from Kosovo, Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla, in Budapest, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla (left) and Péter Szijjártó

Hungarian cooling technology could be used in the construction of a big power plant that is being built in Kosovo, Szijjártó said.

He said Hungary is donating 50,000 masks and 5,000 protective overalls to Kosovo.

Haradinaj-Stublla expressed Kosovoʼs appreciation for Hungaryʼs support of the country as well as the Western Balkans.

She said strengthening economic cooperation between Kosovo and Hungary was one of the main topics of the talks, adding that Kosovo welcomes Hungarian investments in the country.

The sides signed agreements on investment protection, investment incentives, scholarships, and cooperation in the sciences and higher education.