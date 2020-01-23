Hungary committed to supporting EU accession of Balkans

Nicholas Pongratz

Minister of Agriculture István Nagy attended the Western Balkans Ministerial Conference on Rural Development in the framework of the Berlin Ministerial Conference on Agriculture, saying that he considered it an excellent initiative to support countries of the Western Balkans in their aspirations to join the European Union, writes magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

Image: Shutterstock.com

He added that the Ministry of Agriculture is one of the government bodies whose experts have been involved in most institution-building projects funded by the European Union in the last 10 years, gaining a wealth of experience in such cooperation.

The minister emphasized that cooperation between countries is essential for achieving common goals, and that the countries of the region should, step-by-step come closer to joining the EU.