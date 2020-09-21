Your cart

Hungary backs U.S. nominee for OECD SG

 MTI – Econews
 Monday, September 21, 2020, 13:00

Hungary is backing the United Statesʼ nomination for the next secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), state news wire MTI reports, citing a post on social media by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó

Szijjártó said Hungary is backing Chris Liddell, assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination at the White House, for the SG post at the OECD.

"We think that there is a place for patriotic economic policy under the sun, we insist that economic policy must remain in the national sphere of competence, and naturally, that economic policy may be imprinted with distinctive national features," he said.


Chris Liddell

Before joining the Trump administration, Liddell served as CFO for General Motors, Microsoft, and International Paper. He is a dual citizen of the United States and New Zealand.

 

 

