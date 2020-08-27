Hungary backs UAE candidacy for UN Security Council membership

MTI – Econews

Hungary will back the candidacy of the United Arab Emirates for membership on the United Nations Security Council and the Human Rights Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in a message on Facebook on Wednesday, after talks by phone with his UAE counterpart.

Image by Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

The election of five non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council for two-year mandates commencing January 1, 2022 will take place in mid-2021, during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Szijjártó said he had discussed with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan the recent accord between the UAE and Israel on normalizing relations, adding that the agreement was "of historical significance".

"This agreement nurtures hope in everyone that there really will come an era of peace in the Middle East," he said.

Hungary sees both Israel and the UAE as friends and good partners, and regularly supports the countriesʼ efforts at international forums, he added.

Szijjártó said Hungary and the UAE had closed talks on an agreement on investment protection that would "reflect the interest of Hungarian companies investing in the region and advance our economic cooperation".