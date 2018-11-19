Hungary backs Croatia OECD accession

MTI – Econews

Hungary now backs Croatiaʼs accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marija Pejcinovic Buric said in an interview published in Saturdayʼs issue of daily Vecernji List, state news wire MTI reports.

"Hungary is a neighborly and friendly country that is connected to us by a number of historical, cultural and other ties, but mainly personal connections are tight and close," the foreign minister told the paper.

Hungary withheld its support for Croatiaʼs OECD accession in the autumn of 2017 because of a row over investments at Croatian oil and gas company INA, in which Hungarian peer MOL has management rights, as well as Croatiaʼs conduct concerning MOLʼs chairman-CEO, the paper noted.

Prospective OECD members may only join the organization if they have the unanimous support of all members.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic confirmed on Saturday that Hungary had decided a month earlier to back Croatiaʼs OECD accession. He also said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would make an official visit to Croatia.

Vecernji List said Orbán would participate at a summit of Central European leaders in Zagreb early in December.

Orbán has not made an official visit to Croatia since 2011, the paper added.