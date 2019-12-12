Hungarian Cultural Institute opens in Seoul

BBJ

A Hungarian Cultural Institute opened in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday, increasing the worldwide number of such establishments to 26, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó negotiating with Samsung SDI representatives during his South Korean trip. (Photo: MTI/KKM/Mátyás Borsos)

At the opening ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told reporters: “30 years ago, a new Europe was born thanks to the fact that the countries of Central Europe regained their freedom," Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at the opening ceremony. "Hungary is proud of the fact that it was the first of these countries to establish diplomatic relations with South Korea."

"The distance between Hungary and South Korea is great in a geographical sense, and accordingly cooperation must be given a stable foundation, which can be assured to the greatest extent by relations between people, which in turn can be best built via education and culture," the minister highlighted.

He also noted that there are 751 Korean students attending Hungarian universities, with 100 of them being recipients of Hungarian state scholarship.

"The Korean language can now be studied at two universities in Hungary, and on Thursday we will be concluding an agreement that will enable Hungary to send guest lecturers to Korea so that a Hungarian language course can begin at the Dankook University in Seoul," he continued.

A cultural season was held in Seoul to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, within the framework of which over 50 events were organized, including the first-ever visit to Korea on the part of the Hungarian State Opera House.

Szijjártó also assured South Korea of its support in relation to the reunification process.