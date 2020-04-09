Hungarian ambassador in Washington leaving for private sector

MTI – Econews

László Szabó, Hungaryʼs ambassador to the United States, is leaving his post to take a job in the private sector, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade official told state news wire MTI.

László Szabó (left) shaking hands with U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David B. Cornstein. (Photo by Hajnalka Hurta/AmCham)

Hungarian-U.S. ties have strengthened significantly in recent years, and László Szabó played an important role in this, said state secretary Tamás Menczer.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is fully satisfied with the work of Szabó who is leaving his post in Washington D.C. after accepting an offer in the private sector, he added.

Szabó has held management positions at Eli Lilly in the United States and China, and he was CEO of the Hungarian unit of Israeli drugmaker TEVA before taking a position at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.